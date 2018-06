By Steve Wittich A baker’s dozen IndyCar drivers spent Wednesday at a private test on the 0.894 Iowa Speedway oval in preperation for the Iowa Corn 300, the 11th, and next stop during the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season. Early running was limited due to weepers, but a number of drivers did end up turning…



