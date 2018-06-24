Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary:

A software glitch robbed Sebastien Bourdais of a possible podium finish in the Kohler Grand Prix on the scenic Road America permanent road circuit in Elkhart Lake, WI. Bourdais, who started sixth in the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry, was running with, and in fact challenging the lead group, when suddenly he lost the ability to shift and was forced to pit. The team rebooted the car, but the damage was done. Never a group to quit in the face of adversity, both Bourdais and the team continued to fight in hopes of a yellow that would have put them back in the hunt. Unfortunately, the yellow never came. Bourdais then took it upon himself to put on an amazing performance. Despite having to massively save fuel due to the early stop, he not only kept up his pace, but passed cars thus allowing him to come from the back of the field and salvage a solid 13th place finish. His ability to make it to the end of the race while still remaining competitive on the track, had the entire team raving about his effort.

Sebastien Bourdais Race Quote:

“The SealMaster Honda was so strong again. We were holding with the lead group and I felt like the guys in front of us were starting to lose their tires faster than we were. The prospects were looking good, then I lost all shifting for about 30 seconds. It started to work again when I got on pit lane. We rebooted, but at that point the race was basically over, as there was never a yellow to reset the field. Because we pitted early we had to save a massive amount of fuel, so that was pretty much a double penalty, the time lost and the amount of fuel I had to save the rest of the way. As usual, when you need a yellow it never comes. It’s a shame. A really solid run that turned into no result. It is what it is. We will just keep at it and hopefully catch a break every now and again the rest of the season.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais remains ninth in the championship standings with 235 points.

He has finished in the top-10 four times (three in the top-five) with a win at St. Petersburg, a fourth place finish in the INDYCAR GP and a fifth at Barber Motorsports Park (eighth in Texas).

In six races at Road America, Bourdais has now finished in the top-three four times with a win in 2007. He has qualified in the top-two four times with two poles, 2004 and 2007 and in the top-six five times in six attempts at Road America.

Bourdais is contesting his 13th Verizon IndyCar Series season, third with Dale Coyne Racing and first with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

The 2018 Kohler Grand Prix was Bourdais’ 181 st Verizon IndyCar Series start.

Verizon IndyCar Series start. In 181 career IndyCar starts, Bourdais has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all-time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 39, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida.