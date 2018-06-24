Dale Coyne Racing’s Zachary Claman De Melo was having a good race at the Kohler Grand Prix on Sunday when an unfortunate electrical issue with the engine caused him to lose positions and cross the finish line in 21st.

After starting 17th, the #19 Paysafe driver fell to 21st in the opening laps after losing a few positions following a mistake at the end of his first lap. While he remained near the rear of the field during his first stint, moving up during pit stops, he would then climb as high as 13th during his second stint.

However, after a promising stint, bad luck hit with about 10 laps remaining when he encountered his issue during his final stint while running 14th. The problem cost him precious lap time and he would fall through the field before taking the checkered.

“I had a decent start, but I made a mistake at the end of the first lap and that put us back,” said Claman De Melo. “We just kind of stayed where we were for the first stint. Our pace was much better in the middle of the race and things were looking good as we were heading into the final stint, but then unfortunately we had an electrical issue with the engine and that cost us at the end.”

Next up for the Dale Coyne Racing team and driver Zachary Claman De Melo will be the Iowa Corn 300 at Iowa Speedway on July 8.