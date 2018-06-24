KOHLER Grand Prix results

Click HERE to view and download the official race results of the KOHLER Grand Prix.

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Results Sunday of the KOHLER Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 4.048-mile Road America, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running

2. (3) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 55, Running

3. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running

4. (7) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55, Running

5. (5) Robert Wickens, Honda, 55, Running

6. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running

7. (14) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 55, Running

8. (10) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 55, Running

9. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 55, Running

10. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 55, Running

11. (15) Marco Andretti, Honda, 55, Running

12. (13) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 55, Running

13. (6) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 55, Running

14. (18) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 55, Running

15. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 55, Running

16. (4) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55, Running

17. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 55, Running

18. (19) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 55, Running

19. (23) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 54, Running

20. (21) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 54, Running

21. (17) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 54, Running

22. (11) Zach Veach, Honda, 54, Running

23. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 2, Mechanical



Race Statistics:

Winner’s average speed: 132.101 mph

Time of Race: 1:40:16.4165

Margin of victory: 3.3759 seconds

Cautions: 0 for 0 laps

Lead changes: 2 among 2 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Newgarden, Josef 1 – 13

Dixon, Scott 14 – 15

Newgarden, Josef 16 – 55

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings:

Dixon 393, Hunter-Reay 348, Rossi 348, Newgarden 343, Power 328, Rahal 278, Wickens 274, Pagenaud 255, Bourdais 235, Andretti 232.