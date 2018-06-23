Click HERE to view and download the official qualifying results for the KOHLER Grand Prix.

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Qualifying Saturday for the KOHLER Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 4.048-mile Road America, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:43.2026 (140.020 mph)

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:43.2508 (139.954)

3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:43.3811 (139.778)

4. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:43.4361 (139.704)

5. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 1:43.7121 (139.332)

6. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:43.7332 (139.304)

7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:43.1108 (140.144)

8. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:43.1769 (140.055)

9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:43.1874 (140.040)

10. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:43.1995 (140.024)

11. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:43.2265 (139.987)

12. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:43.3544 (139.814)

13. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 1:43.7356 (139.300)

14. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:43.4153 (139.732)

15. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:43.9843 (138.967)

16. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:43.8591 (139.135)

17. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 1:44.0189 (138.921)

18. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:44.1165 (138.791)

19. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:45.1161 (137.471)

20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:44.3438 (138.488)

21. (32) Alfonso Celis Jr, Chevrolet, 1:45.5584 (136.895)

22. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:44.3442 (138.488)

23. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 1:44.6258 (138.115)