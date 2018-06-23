VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

KOHLER GRAND PRIX

QUALIFYING REPORT

06.23.18

When the Kohler Grand Prix goes green Sunday, it will be an all Andretti second row with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi lining up third and fourth, respectively. Teammates Zach Veach and Marco Andretti will take the grid 11th and 15th after today’s qualifying session.

Catch all 55 laps of racing from Road America at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and via the IndyCar Radio Network with Sirius 214 / XM 209.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 28 DHL HONDA

STARTING POSITION: 3rd

3rd QUALIFYING TIME: 01:43.3811

“We didn’t test here so we were a bit behind the 8-ball but we made the right changes with the DHL car, and I think we put a good effort out today. I was hoping to go one better at practice and be P2 but starting third is somewhere we can work from tomorrow in the race. It’s going to be interesting with no warm-up and trying to get the right setup on the race car but it’s the same for everybody. We have an idea with where we are with older tires so we’ll try and estimate where we need to be with the setup and put our best effort out there. To fight at it from third is a good thing so we can do it from there.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA

STARTING POSITON: 4th

4th QUALIFYING TIME: 01:43.4361

“We can do a lot from fourth. It’s always disappointing when you lead your two groups and miss out on the pole but it’s so close. It’s amazing that around a 4-mile track it’s so tight. It’s just a testament to get to the championship but huge hats off to the whole NAPA Know How team. We really struggled yesterday afternoon and made some good decisions overnight that paid off.”

ZACH VEACH, No. 26 RELAY / GROUP 1001 HONDA

STARTING POSITION: 11th

11th QUALIFYING TIME: 01:43.2265

“This weekend so far has been really good for us just confidence-wise. To show the speed that we have I think we deserve to be in the top six – the car definitely does. I just made a mistake and just over drove the reds in the top 12 trying to make into the Firestone Fast 6. I calmed myself down and gathered it up but I could only get us up to 11th. We have a great race car and I’m excited to see what we can do on race day.”

MARCO ANDRETTI, No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA

STARTING POSITION: 15th

15th QUALIFYING TIME: 01:43.9843

“We’ve been slipping backward ever since Practice 1 on the time sheets and just missed it. We’re a little bit loose there. I don’t think I got the most out of Lap 1 and we’re outside looking in by three tenths [of a second] so it’s not like we were that close. Hopefully we’re better with [tire degradation] than we were with new tires. The race is obviously a different pace but you still want to start further up than 15th.”