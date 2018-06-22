VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES

KOHLER GRAND PRIX

PRACTICE REPORT

06.22.18

The Verizon IndyCar Series saw two practice sessions today at the historic Elkhart Lake circuit. The field of 23 Indy cars will return to the 4-mile track for qualifying Saturday at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET. Full qualifying coverage from Road America will air via tape delay on NBCSB at 6:30 p.m. ET.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 28 DHL HONDA

Finished the day ninth overall with a best lap time of 01:43.4755

Turned a total of 30 laps today, with his best time coming in Practice 2

“We made some progress with the DHL car today, we need to make another step tomorrow. We didn’t really have a clear lap, but if we had, I think we would have been around P4 or P5 and we can work from there. We’ll put our heads down tonight, check in with the teammates and see where we are at tomorrow. We have one more session before qualifying and we’ll put it to good use.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA

Finished the day 10th overall with a best lap time of 01:43.5603

Set his best time during Practice 1, where he placed third

“Today wasn’t the best Friday that we’ve had. I think we are stepping through changes and making small improvements, but we didn’t find the big improvement that we need – which is disappointing. Fortunately, we have another session tomorrow and three teammate cars to try and put our heads together and come up with a solution. Right now, we need a pretty big step in performance to be fighting for pole.”

MARCO ANDRETTI, No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA

Finished the day 11th overall with a best lap time of 01:43.6221

Ranked fifth on the time charts at the end of morning practice

“I was definitely happier with the car this morning. We kind of went in a different direction for the afternoon session and lost the car. We definitely have a clear direction on where we need to go and we’ll put that to use to go forward tomorrow with the U.S. Concrete car.”

ZACH VEACH, No. 26 RELAY / GROUP 1001 HONDA

Finished the day 14th overall with a best lap time of 01:43.9088

Ended the morning session in P8

“Overall it was a pretty good day for us in the Relay car. We know, confidently, that we have a car good enough to be in the top 10, maybe in the top six. We’re fighting a bit of an issue throughout the second session, but we know what that is, so we’ll fix it and get the speed we need tomorrow. I haven’t felt this confident in an Indy car yet – but I said that at Detroit, and I said that at Texas. I really just feel like we are coming into our own and this is going to be our best weekend yet.”