A resort-style hotel with numerous features and amenities, premium hotel rooms and deluxe suites, Red Lion on the River – Jantzen Beach will be one of the top choices for race teams, organizers and fans from across the globe to stay during the Grand Prix of Portland. This Portland, Ore. destination is located nearby PIR just over two miles north off of Interstate 5 and along the Columbia River featuring many scenic views.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Grand Prix of Portland and to actively participate in making this event a success,” said Rod Russell, general manger of the Red Lion. “This race means so much to Portland and the local area that we are thrilled to be right in the thick of things and to being an extension of the festivities at the track. We look forward to welcoming everyone during race week.”

Red Lion will engage and host many first-time visitors to the area through its involvement with the Grand Prix of Portland. It will also be the official credential pick up location for those working the race weekend. Travelers interested in making reservations or wanting more information can visit redlion.com/jantzen-beach .

“Race fans and all festival-goers traveling in for the Grand Prix of Portland from across North America and internationally will enjoy all that Portland and Red Lion on the River – Jantzen Beach has to offer,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of the Grand Prix of Portland. “Holding a world-class event of this magnitude delivers a significant economic impact and tourism growth to Portland, Oregon and the entire Pacific Northwest region. Having strong hotel partnerships like this first one is critical to the success of our event and creating a great experience for all visitors.”