Plainfield, IL (June 5, 2018) – After making his Verizon IndyCar Series oval debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedwaylast month, Zachary Claman De Melo will be making his first trip to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the DXC Technology 600 as he returns behind the wheel of the #19 Paysafe car. Claman De Melo progressed nicely over the course of the two weeks on the Indianapolis oval. He qualified a notable 13th and ran strong in the race finishing 19th, after a fuel gamble didn’t go as hoped. The Canadian looks to continue gaining experience all while improving on his lone oval result as he takes to the 1.5-mile Superspeedway. “This will be my first time racing at Texas Motor Speedway and I’m really looking forward to it,” said the rookie. “It will be nice to get back in the #19 Paysafe car after a week off. I feel that we can be very competitive this weekend as I’m more confident with my oval racing after all the time spent on track during the Indy 500.” The driver of the #19 Paysafe car will get to discover the high banks of Texas Motor Speedway starting Friday, June 8 during the first practice session that is scheduled for 11:30am local time (12:30pm ET). Qualifying for the ninth round of the season will take place later that day at 3pm local (4pm ET) and will be broadcast live on NBCSN. The DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBCSN from 7pm local (8pm ET). All practice sessions will be streamed live on racecontrol.indycar.com with the race also being broadcast live on the Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network, including SIRIUS/XM 209/214.