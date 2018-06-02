It was a banner day in Motor City for the “away team” as Honda swept the top six positions in the back yard of their auto giant rival. Occupying two steps on the podium were Andretti drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi in second and third, respectively. Marco Andretti, who started on the pole position led 22 laps on his way to a fourth-place finish, followed by teammate Zach Veach in 12th.

The grid will be set for Detroit’s Dual 2 with Sunday morning qualifying, followed by the 70-lap encore event at 3:50 p.m. ET. Live broadcast will begin at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 28 DHL HONDA

STARTED 5th // FINISHED 2nd

5th // 2nd CHAMPIONSHIP: 5th (227 pts.)

5th (227 pts.) OF NOTE: Credited with leading seven laps // Earned his second podium finish of the season

“I was doing qualifying laps out there the whole time. It was physical, just trying to qualify every single lap. Then at the end, with the restarts, my rhythm was kind of thrown off. I had trouble getting the tires clean, and kind of let (Scott) Dixon slip away. I thought, the first couple laps after the green came out on the restart, I had something for him, but I just couldn’t keep the mid-corner speed on the far end of the track to keep up with him and get close enough for the pass. Good job by the No. 28 DHL boys today in the pit lane again. They did an awesome job in Indy and again today, just phenomenal. We just came up a bit short today for the win, but we’ll take a podium.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE HONDA

STARTED 4th // FINISHED 3rd

4th // 3rd CHAMPIONSHIP: 1st (276 pts.)

1st (276 pts.) OF NOTE: Earned his fourth podium finish of the 2018 season, the eighth of his career // Marked the sixth top-five finish of the season in just seven races // Has taken over the championship lead by four points

“It’s great for Andretti Autosport to finish 2-3-4, it’s great for the team. I think the No. 27 Ruoff Home Mortgage car had the capability to win, but for whatever reason, after pit stops, we just kept coming out behind a slower car and weren’t able to maximize clean air and fresh tire pace. With that being said, when the last restart happened, I knew we didn’t have the pace for the top two, so sometimes you’ve just got to be content with third. It’s great to be back on the podium, it’s great for the team after a very long month of May.”

MARCO ANDRETTI, No. 98 AUTONATION / CURB HONDA

STARTED 1st // FINISHED 4th

1st // 4th CHAMPIONSHIP: 9th (175 pts)

9th (175 pts) OF NOTE: Led all 22 laps from the green flag to his first pit stop // Collected one extra point for being the fastest in Group 2 of qualifying and leading a race lap

“I guess you gotta be happy right? This AutoNation car was a machine and I really think it deserved a podium today. But, you know, we went backwards and that’s not what we wanted to do. You hate to go backwards. We definitely wanted another trophy, I haven’t had a podium in awhile and that’s been getting to me, let alone the win. We’ll do some homework tonight on how we can improve on the race today and do better tomorrow. We want to get the pole and win tomorrow.”

ZACH VEACH, No. 26 RELAY / GROUP 1001 HONDA

STARTED: 16th // FINISHED 12th

16th // 12th CHAMPIONSHIP: 17th (116 pts.)

17th (116 pts.) OF NOTE: Remains second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings // Ran as high as ninth during the 70-lap race

“I thought we had a really good qualifying car. I think we should have qualified inside the top six, but I just didn’t do the job I needed to during qualifying. I think our car is good, there’s just a couple things I need to improve on tomorrow. Overall – for learning – I think today was very good for us. Obviously 12th isn’t where we want to be finishing races, but for our first race here, I don’t think it’s terrible. Congratulations to my teammates, they’ve done a hell of a good job all weekend, so far. They’re paving the way for me and I’m just learning as much as I can. Detroit is very rough and 70 laps around this place seems like an eternity –tomorrow is going to be a lot of work as well.”