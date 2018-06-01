Race 1 will be broadcast on ABC with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave over the first race of the double-header event at 3:50.

Qualifying for Race 1 will go green tomorrow at 10:55 a.m. ET. The session will hold only one round of qualifying with the field split into groups of two. The fastest driver of the session will be awarded the Verizon P1 Award and the remaining drivers in his group will fill in odd-numbered grid spots based on quickest times. The drivers from the second-fastest group will take the even-numbered grid positions.

Day 1 of the Detroit Grand Prix has wrapped up and the four Andretti Autosport drivers are feeling confident in their chances to top the podium for70-lap event.

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 28 DHL HONDA

Finished the day first overall with a best lap time of 01:16.3598

Has a best start of second on the streets of Belle Isle for Race 2 in both 2016 and 2017

Has earned two podium finishes at the Detroit Grand Prix

“It’s a lot of fun around here. You really have to wheel the car to get it done but hats off to the Andretti Autosport team. We came here with a much better car this year. I was really happy with the balance on the DHL car even to start out with. The car was basically doing the fundamentals that I needed it to do, the front was working well, and from there we just kept chipping away at it. It was a good first practice today, but a lot is riding on tomorrow with qualifying and Race 1.”

MARCO ANDRETTI, No. 98 AUTONATION / CURB HONDA

Finished the day fifth overall with a best lap time of 01:16.6198

Has a best start of sixth on the streets of Belle Isle (2007)

Has a highest finish of second at the Detroit Grand Prix

“It was a pretty good Day 1. We know where the time is, so that’s good. From here we just have small changes, and then hopefully we’re able to execute in qualifying and we can have a really good race for the AutoNation team.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE HONDA

Finished the day eighth overall with a best lap time of 01:16.7898

Has a best start of fourth on the streets of Belle Isle for Race 1 in 2017

Has a highest finish of fifth at the Detroit Grand Prix

“It was a good day, the Ruoff Home Mortgage car is a fast race car. We had a bit of a disjointed session with going opposite of some people on tire strategy. With that being said, we’re really happy and looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully there are no curveballs with the weather and we can carry on with where we are.”

ZACH VEACH, No. 26 RELAY / GROUP 1001 HONDA

Finished the day 10th overall with a best lap time of 01:16.8133

Tomorrow will mark the rookie’s first start on the streets of Belle Isle

“Day 1 in Detroit is done, and I’m happy with it. I’ve never raced here, so it’s been a little bit of a learning experience. To be seventh quick in the morning, 10th quick in the afternoon and only a tenth out of the top five – I have a lot to feel good about. I think the Relay car is a lot stronger than it showed in the second session. I’m really excited. I’ve never felt more confident that I can start in the top six, and I’ve never felt more confident that I have a car that can run in the top five and put me in a position to win. We just have to make sure we make small changes and make good decisions tomorrow because it’s going to be a busy day.”