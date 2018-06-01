This weekend, Gabby Chaves and the #88 Harding Racing crew will be at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. The 23-car field will race for 70 laps on a 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course this Saturday and Sunday in the only doubleheader of the 2018 Verizon IndyCar season.

Last weekend, the Colombian-American finished 14th in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 to tie the team’s best finish of the 2018 season. Chaves looks forward to competing for the first time on the Detroit street course circuit under the Chevrolet banner.

“Excited to get this weekend in Detroit going,” said Gabby Chaves. “It’s a very challenging track physically, mentally and technically. I’m ready to get going and to maximize our efforts. This is especially important because it’s a doubleheader weekend, and there are double points on the line. We’ll see if we can do a really good job because having a nice result in both races will really help us get some momentum going after May.”