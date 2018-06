By Steve Wittich Ryan Hunter-Reay with a lap of 76.360 seconds was the quickest of eight Hondas among the top ten in the final practice session before qualifying tomorrow morning. That included all four Andretti Autosport drivers. The 2.35-mile, 14-turn Belle Isle Park street course is a circuit that Andretti Autosport has struggled for pace…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.