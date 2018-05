May 25, 2018 INDIANAPOLIS – Carb Day is the final chance for race teams to fine-tune their cars for the Indianapolis 500. After the one hour practice was checkered, it was Tony Kanaan atop the scoring pylon with a lap speed of 227.791 mph in the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet. “It was a good day…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.