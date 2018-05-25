Scott Dixon, Marco Andretti lead the way for Honda on “Carb Day”

Sebastien Bourdais runs fourth overall in one-hour practice session

Honda drivers claim four of the top six positions in final practice prior to Sunday’s “500”

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 25, 2018) – Scott Dixon and Marco Andretti led the way for Honda Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, recording the second- and third-fastest speeds in the traditional “Carb Day” final practice session prior to Sunday’s Indianapolis 500. Both posted laps in the 225-mph range, with Dixon at 225.684 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and Andretti taking his Andretti Autosport entry to 225.220 mph.

Sebastien Bourdais finished the day just behind Dixon and Andretti on the speed chart, at 224.815 mph. Defending race winner Takuma Sato ended the day ranked sixth, with 2017 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Ed Jones rounding out the top 10.

Today’s one-hour practice concluded on-track activities for the Verizon IndyCar Series until race day. The green flag for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 waves just after noon EDT Sunday, with live television coverage on ABC starting at 11 a.m. EDT.

Quotes:

Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) Second fastest in final Indianapolis 500 practice: “I don’t really know if today told us too much about what the race will bring in the PNC Bank car. It’s really warm today, and we think it could be even warmer on race day. The track temperature was way up there today, as well. I’m not really sure what you can learn from the times today. There were a lot of people throwing tires at it out there. Overall, the car felt good and we were comfortable. You just never know exactly what you’re going to have until you get into the race.”

Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda) Fourth fastest today: “The month has been great. It speaks volumes about the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Team. They really gave me a great car, a fast car, which showed what it was capable of on Saturday and Sunday in qualifying. We have worked very hard in traffic scenarios and race conditions and we definitely made some improvements on Monday, so I’m looking forward to a great race.”

Indianapolis 500 “Carb Day” Final Practice

Circuit: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-mile oval), Indianapolis, IN

2017 Winner: Takuma Sato (Andretti Autosport Honda) 156.395 mph average

Weather: Sunny, warm, 84 degrees F

Indianapolis 500 “Carb Day” Final Practice Results:

Ps. Driver Team Manufacturer Best Speed Notes 1. Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet 227.791 2. Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 225.684 3. Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport Honda 225.220 4. Sebastien Bourdais DCR with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 224.815 5. Charlie Kimball Carlin Racing Chevrolet 224.712 6. Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 224.083 7. Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 223.942 8. Danica Patrick Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 223.653 9. Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 223.584 10. Ed Jones Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 223.556

Other Honda-powered Results: