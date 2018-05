Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, May 25th 2018

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Verizon IndyCar Series CARB DAY NOTES/QUOTES – May 25, 2018 CARB DAY PRACTICE CONCLUDES WITH SATO, SERVIA AND RAHAL MAKING PROGRESS ON RACE CAR SET UP; READY FOR SUNDAY’S 102ND INDY 500 1) Tony Kanaan 227.791 mph 38 laps 6) Takuma Sato 224.083 mph 38 laps…