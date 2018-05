Sebastien Bourdais Carb Day Summary: Sebastien Bourdais piloted the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry, to the fourth fastest speed, 224.815 mph, on Carb Day, the final practice before Sunday’srunning of the 102nd Indianapolis 500. Bourdais qualified an Indianapolis 500 career best fifth with a four-lap average speed at 228.142 mph and is…



