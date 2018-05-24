INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, May 24, 2018 – Information about Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE (All times local):

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

8 a.m.: Public Gates Open

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Historic Racing Exhibition, Museum East Parking Lot

8-9 a.m.: Historic Race Car Laps

10-10:30 a.m.: Full-Field Freedom 100 Indy Lights Autograph Session – Fan Village

10:45 a.m.: Clint Brawner Award Ceremony – Victory Podium

11 a.m.-noon: Indianapolis 500 Practice

12:05 p.m.: Indy Lights Driver Introductions – Victory Podium

12:15 p.m.: Invocation delivered by Pastor Rich Winson

12:16 p.m.: National Anthem

12:25 p.m.: Drivers Start Your Engines

12:30 p.m.-1:20 p.m.: Indy Lights Freedom 100 Race

1:45-3 p.m.: Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

2 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert Venue Open

3:30-5 p.m.: Blues Traveler Concert – Miller Lite Carb Day Stage, inside Turn 4

5-6:30 p.m.: Train Concert – Miller Lite Carb Day Stage, inside Turn 4

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $35 General Admission. Kids 15 and under are free with adult ticketholder.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 1, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5B Media, 6, 6A, 7 Vehicle, 7 North, 7 South, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 11A, 12

STANDS OPEN: Mounds: Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4, Backstretch, Backstretch Family. Stands: A Stand, B Penthouse (22-25), E Stand, E Penthouse, Gasoline Alley Roof, North Vista Wheelchair (21), Northwest (1-4), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (12-20), Paddock Penthouse (16-28), Paddock Press Box, Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Wheelchair Deck, Tower Terrace (37-45), Tower Terrace Wheelchair.

PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Outside Lots: 7 a.m., $10, Infield Lots: 8 a.m., $10) Paid Daily: 1B, 2, 3G, Main Gate, Parcel B ($75). Limited Free: North 40. ADA: West Museum (prepaid), Hulman Lot (prepaid), Tower/Pagoda (prepaid), North 40 (limited free), Brickyard Crossing (prepaid), Lot 2 (prepaid/paid daily), Lot 3P (prepaid/paid daily). Prepaid: Turn 3, 5th & Hulman.

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., $35 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.