Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, May 21st 2018

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race: Indianapolis 500 Date: May 20, 2018 No. 1 Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Position: 4th Total Time: 2:37.6151 seconds Average Speed: 228.405 four-lap mph average No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Helio Castroneves Position: 8th Total Time: 2:37.9924 seconds Average Speed: 227.859 four-lap mph average No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet –…