Kyle Kaiser Qualifies 17th for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis, Indiana (May 20, 2018) – Juncos Racing rookie Kyle Kaiser officially qualified 17th among the highly competitive field of 33 for the 102ndRunning of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil. After a week full of long practice sessions, and a dramatic…
Posted by Steve Wittich on Monday, May 21st 2018
category: TSO News
tags: 102nd Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Juncos Racing, Kyle Kaiser, pole day, qualifying
