By Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich Verizon IndyCar Series practice began half an hour later than scheduled at 1 p.m. ET, following a half hour delay for weather. The session will run til 4 p.m. ET. At 1 p.m., temperatures were 76 ambient and 98 track per Firestone. Within 15 minutes it’s up to 77…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.