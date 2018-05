INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 20, 2018) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is like a second home to Ed Carpenter. The Verizon IndyCar Series team owner/driver, who grew up and still lives in Indianapolis, showed his lasting affinity for the cathedral of motorsports by winning the Verizon P1 Award in pole day qualifying for the 102nd Indianapolis…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.