By Tony DiZinno Ed Carpenter has won the pole for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, his third for the Ed Carpenter Racing team, and toppled all four Team Penske cars in the process. Carpenter adds a 2018 pole to the ones he did in 2013 and 2014. Chevrolet locks out the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.