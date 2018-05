Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, May 20th 2018

By Steve Wittich Here are the results and rough notes setting spots 10-33 for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil QUALIFYING TAKE TWO 33-James Davison WU – 211.503 L1 – 227.226 L2 – 226.576 L3 – 225.903 L4 – 225.322 Avg. – 226.255 Time – 2:39.1128 First day average: 224.798 Bump day…