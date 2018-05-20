Information about Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil Pole Day qualifying on Sunday, May 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the second day of Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend.

POLE DAY SCHEDULE: (All times local)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

9 a.m.: Public Gates Open

9 a.m.-6 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

10:30-11:15 a.m.: Enlistment Ceremony, Pagoda Plaza

12-1 p.m.: American Dairy Pin Distribution, Pagoda Plaza

12-12:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice (Positions 10-33)

1:15-2 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice (Fast Nine)

2:45-4:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying (Positions 10-33)

5-5:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying (Fast Nine Shootout)

5:45 p.m.: Verizon P1 Award Ceremony

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $20 (General Admission). Kids 15 and under are free when accompanied by an adult with a general admission ticket. Active duty military personnel with valid military ID receive free general admission during Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 1, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5B Media, 6, 7 Vehicle, 7 South, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 12

STANDS OPEN: All Stands are General Admission. Mounds: Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4, Backstretch, Backstretch Family. Stands: A Stand (1-4), B Stand (22-25), B Penthouse (21-25), E Penthouse, Gasoline Alley Roof, E Stand, North Vista Wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-6), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-18), Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Southeast Vista Deck, Southeast Vista (17-20), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Wheelchair Deck, Tower Terrace (37-42), Tower Terrace Wheelchair

PARKING LOTS OPEN: Paid Daily: Lot 2, Lot 3P, Main Gate, Parcel B. Limited Free: North 40, Turn 3. ADA: Lot 3P (paid), Hulman Lot (limited free), Lot 2 (paid), Tower/Pagoda (limited free), North 40 (limited free). Camping: Lot 2

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $20 IMS General Admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

2:45-4:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying (Positions 10-33) Media Bullpen, base of Victory Podium

5-5:45 p.m.: Fast Nine Shootout Qualifying Media Bullpen, Pit Lane Impound Area

6:05 p.m.: Front Row Press Conference, Fourth Floor Media Center