INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, May 18, 2018 – Information about Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil Bump Day qualifying on Saturday, May 19 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the first day of Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend.

BUMP DAY SCHEDULE (All times local):

6 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

7 a.m.: Public Gates Open

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

8-8:30 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice (Group 1)

8:30-9 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice (Group 2)

8:30-10:30 a.m.: 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard

9-9:30 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Practice (All drivers)

10-11 a.m.: Firestone Pin Distribution, Pagoda Plaza

11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Qualifications. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is waving the green flag to start qualifying.

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $20 (General Admission). Kids 15 and under are free accompanied by adult with ticket. Active duty military personnel with valid military ID receive free gate admission during Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying Weekend May 19-20.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 1, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5B Media, 6, 7 Vehicle, 7 South, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 12

STANDS OPEN: Mounds: Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4, Backstretch, Backstretch Family. Stands: A Stand (1-4), B Penthouse, B Stand (22-25), E Stand, E Penthouse, Gasoline Alley Roof, North Vista wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-6), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-18), Paddock Penthouse (10-20), Southeast Vista Deck, Southeast Vista (17-20), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Wheelchair Deck, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Tower Terrace (37-42).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Inside Lots: 7 a.m.) Paid Daily: Lot 2, Lot 3P, Main Gate, Parcel B, Limited Free: North 40, Turn 3, ADA: Lot 3P (paid), Hulman Lot (limited free), Lot 2 (paid), Tower/Pagoda (limited free), North 40 (limited free).

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $20 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 qualifying plus Museum admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

8:30-10:30 a.m.: 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, Plaza Pavilion

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Lemonade Day at the Brickyard, Pagoda Plaza

10:30 a.m.: INDYCAR Technical Announcement, Fourth Floor, Media Center

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Qualifying Media Bullpen, Adjacent to Victory Podium

6:05 p.m.: Fastest of the Day and Story of the Day, Fourth Floor, Media Center