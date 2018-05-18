Tactical Clothing Manufacturer Teams Up with ECR Just in Time for the Indianapolis 500

(SPEEDWAY, Ind.) May 17, 2018 – 5.11 Tactical, a leading innovator of performance and functionality gear, is now the official tactical apparel and gear partner of Verizon IndyCar Series team Ed Carpenter Racing. All members of Ed Carpenter Racing will be outfitted in 5.11’s tactical performance gear as they prepare for this month’s Indianapolis 500 and the remainder of the Verizon IndyCar Series season. Moreover, 5.11 will be displayed as a partner on ECR’s two full-time entries. In addition to the rest of the season, the No. 20 of Ed Carpenter and the No. 21 of Spencer Pigot will carry 5.11 branding during the 102ndRunning of the Indianapolis 500 on May 27, 2018.

“We are excited to announce Ed Carpenter Racing as our newest partner in the world of 5.11 Motorsports,” said 5.11’s CEO, Tom Davin. “Ed’s professionalism, tenacity, and years of success – both on and off the track – make the team an excellent ambassador for the 5.11 brand.” Davin concludes with, “As the only driver/owner in the series, we’re happy to support Ed’s mission and win together!”

5.11 Tactical made its way into the world of performance gear in 1992 with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It has since continued to serve the public safety and first responder communities, committing to go above and beyond the needs of men and women who perform in extremely intense fields. Today, 5.11 is expanding its market into the outdoor and fitness industries, partnering up with ECR to meet the challenges of athletes with the same fortitude as it does in the public safety realm.

“I’m thrilled to have 5.11 join the team,” said two-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner, Ed Carpenter. “We’re on the road a lot during the year whether it be for races, testing or other team requirements, so it’s critical for us to have well-made and comfortable gear that can keep up with everything our team does. With 5.11, we can keep our focus on the team’s performance and race to the best of our abilities,” remarked Carpenter.

Carpenter is the only driver in the Verizon IndyCar Series who handles the responsibility of being a team owner while also driving a car. Carpenter is one of the most experienced drivers in the Indy car field and will attempt to qualify for his 15thIndianapolis 500 this weekend. While Carpenter focuses exclusively on the oval events, British rookie Jordan King takes over the No. 20 for the road and street course events. During last weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix, King finished every practice session with a speed inside the top five and reached the Firestone Fast 6 during qualifying. Pigot has been elevated to ECR’s full-time driver of the No. 21 after two seasons as road and street course driver of the No. 20. Though the 2018 Indianapolis 500 will be his third, it will be his first under the Ed Carpenter Racing banner.

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 will continue throughout the week before focus shifts to two days of qualifying this weekend. The field will be narrowed to 33 starters following the average speed from Saturday’s four-lap runs; the starting grid will be set by Sunday’s four-lap attempts. The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place at noon on Sunday, May 27.