Four drivers who took part in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” highlight the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s first book signing event from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 24 .

David Hobbs returns to the Brickyard for the first time in many years to participate in the event. He will sign his new book, “Hobbo: Motor Racer, Motor Mouth – The Autobiography of David Hobbs.” The book, only recently released, will have a second printing due to its popularity.

Sports car racing legend Hurley Haywood will be on hand to autograph his highly anticipated book, “Hurley: From the Beginning.” This incredible coffee table book is 420 pages and packed with over 650 photos from Haywood’s illustrious racing career.

Another driver who starred in sports cars, Lyn St. James, will have two books on hand to sign, “Lyn St. James: An Incredible Journey” and “Only This Morning, You’re All Grown Up.” “An Incredible Journey” details the ups and downs of St. James’ career and her impact on racing, in an inspiring way. Wally Dallenbach returns to the Speedway to join author Gordon Kirby to sign Racemaker Press’ new title “Wally Dallenbach: Steward of the Sport,” which traces the Colorado resident’s significant contribution to racing on and off the track.

In addition, acclaimed author Bob Gates has updated the classic “Gentlemen Start Your Engines,” on the life of the great Wilbur Shaw, originally released in 1955. Gates will sign the book along with Shaw’s son Bill and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Historian Donald Davidson.

Publisher Racemaker Press is a treasure-trove of outstanding titles, and it will be well represented by Kirby and Joe Freeman. Kirby will sign the Wally Dallenbach book with the former driver, as well as his well-received title on the life of Hall of Fame crew chief Jim McGee, “Jim McGee, Crew Chief of Champions.” McGee also will be on hand to sign the book. Kirby and Freeman will also autograph copies of their book, “Second to One,” on the drivers who finished in the runner-up spot in the Indianapolis 500 but never won.

There is no additional charge for the event beyond a paid admission to the Museum, which is $10 for adults, and $5 for children 6-15. Outside memorabilia only will be autographed with the purchase of a book, with a limit two items per person.

