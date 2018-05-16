By Steve Wittich As of this update, all 35 cars have been on track. Andretti Autosport veteran Marco Andretti with a lap at 226.900mph has the quickest lap of the day when a yellow came out for a cut tire. 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan is currently the quickest driver on the no-tow speed…
Indianapolis 500 practice – 2018 – Wednesday – 12:45 PM update – practice notes, time sheet and other news nuggets
