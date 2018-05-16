Good morning from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where on-track activity for the second day of practice begins at 11 AM and ends at 6 PM. It’s currently overcast, and much more refreshing and thankfully less humid than yesterday. Here is today’s forecast. We had a chance to walk through Gasoline Alley on our way out…
Indianapolis 500 practice – 2018 – Wednesday – 10:40 AM – good morning
category: TSO News
tags: 102nd Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday