By Steve Wittich When the three-hour Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) and veteran refresher session began at 1 PM, Stefan Wilson was the first driver on the track, in the No. 25 #Driven2SaveLives Honda. The car featured a livery that was eerily similar to the No. 25 Andretti Autosport Honda that his brother Justin Wilson drove…
Indianapolis 500 practice – 2018 – Tuesday – 3:48 PM – ROP and veteran refresher session notes
