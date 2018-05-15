By Steve Wittich It was a trio of Team Penske drivers that topped the first official practice session for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, but it was a duo of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers that had the best all important no-tow times. Simon Pagenaud’s lap of 225.787 led the way….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.