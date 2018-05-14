Stefan Wilson Announces Car Livery for 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (May 14, 2018) – On the famed corner of 16th and Georgetown, Stefan Wilson today unveiled the car in which he will attempt to qualify for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500. The No.25 #Driven2SaveLives Honda, fielded by Andretti Autosport, sports a deep blue and silver color scheme with orange accents.

“The car looks absolutely stunning,” said Wilson, who will be making his second attempt at the world’s largest one-day sporting event. “Seeing it in the flesh makes it feel that much more real and I can’t wait to get it on track tomorrow. Looking at all the logos on the car, I’m incredibly thankful to all those that made this effort happen. It’s been a long road to be back in Indianapolis, but I am determined to pay back all those who have believed in me with a great month of May.”

Announced alongside the car unveil today was the addition of three more partners in the form of Inovateus Solar, Three Points Racing Foundation and Rylo.

Inovateus Solar delivers high-quality, personalized solar development, EPC, financing and solar supply services. They first partnered with Wilson’s #ThinkSolar initiative and also supported his 2016 Indianapolis 500 run.

Three Points Racing Foundation, an Indiana nonprofit organization, is aimed at helping translate, train, and transition military veterans to the motorsports industry. The foundation will partner with Wilson in an effort to generate valuable partnerships with motorsports organizations nationwide to offer up greater opportunities for military veterans.

Rylo is a groundbreaking camera designed with powerful software that makes it easy for anyone to shoot, edit, and share incredibly smooth, cinematic video. With 360° capture, breakthrough stabilization, and a simple app for fast editing on-the-go, Rylo produces an exceptionally beautiful video every time.

It was announced last week that Intelisys along with its partners, Onward Communications, ROI Communications and Global Communications Networks, will be the co-primary partners on the Briton’s racecar.

The title partner for Wilson’s effort is the #Driven2SaveLives campaign. Created in 2016 by the Indiana Donor Network and the 28-year old Briton, the campaign has set out to increase awareness for organ and tissue donation as well as increase the amount of registered donors.

Also represented by Wilson is Graystone Consulting, Canoe Studios, I Am Second, Hull & Knarr, VSRS Motorsports, Neptune Systems, Liberty Group, Gap Guard, USWAG, The Children’s TherAplay Foundation and Topping & Legnon Wines.

Practice for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing begins tomorrow at 11am ET. You can follow Wilson on his social media accounts and live stream will be available on Racecontrol.IndyCar.com.