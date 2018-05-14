SIXTY WEST Diversifies Portfolio with Investment in Davison Indy 500 Entry

INDIANAPOLIS May 14, 2018 — Foyt/Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi, which is fielding a car for James Davison in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, is thrilled to welcome another supporter to their program, in the form of SIXTY WEST.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Jonathan Byrd’s Racing and all of the Foyt/Byrd/Hollinger/Belardi team. I look forward to a relationship that mirrors our company’s growth and the performance we demand,” said Director of Investments Michael Williams of the new relationship.

Sixty West (www.sixty-west.com) serves today’s dynamic investment market by providing tax-effective investment opportunities to qualified investors by focusing on four specific areas of investment opportunities to generate outstanding returns: Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Historic Preservation and Rehabilitation, Renewable Energy Projects and Land Utilization. These four areas allow Sixty West to provide investors with a diverse portfolio designed to optimize their return on investment. The principals of Sixty West are seasoned professionals. Their experience, combined with that of carefully chosen consultants, compliance managers, and legal and tax advisors, represent a highly skilled network of proven professionals.

“Motorsports moves forward through taking advantage of opportunities and creating useful relationships that result in positive investment outcomes for all involved,” said David Byrd. “That is what Sixty West is all about, which makes their first investment into racing very appropriate. We are ecstatic to welcome the professionals of the Sixty West family to our team, and we are definitely looking forward to an optimized return on all of our investments on May 27th.”

Headquartered in America’s Heartland, Missouri-based Sixty West principals comprise a hands-on team committed to providing clients with a portfolio that provides competitive tax-adjusted investment opportunities.