Kyle Kaiser Finishes 19th in the INDYCAR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana (May 12, 2018) – The month of May kicked off this past week on the 2.439 mile, 14-Turn road course located at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon IndyCar Series. Juncos Racing rookie Kyle Kaiser finished his third race of the season in 19th of the INDYCAR Grand Prix.

Kyle Kaiser (Santa Clara, California) driving the No. 32 Chevrolet/Juncos Racing car made his first run on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past week since moving up into the Verizon IndyCar Series. Despite not having any testing time on the circuit prior to the race weekend, Kaiser and Juncos Racing were able to make progress throughout each practice session.

Although qualifying did not go as planned for the team, taking the 24th starting position, Kaiser was pleased with the set up and direction the car was heading in.

The INDYCAR Grand Prix concluded the weekend under cloudy, humid conditions. Kaiser completed the 85-lap race and finished 19th.

“So awesome job by the team. We finished our second race now after Long Beach so I am really happy. Overall it was a really physical and really tough race. It felt like it lasted forever. At the end there we had to save fuel, and that was my first time actually saving fuel in the car, so it was a really good learning process. We made a lot of progress and the car felt great. I feel like we have a lot of positive momentum heading into second half of May. I am looking forward to getting on the big oval. Now that we have this behind us, we finished the race and got the car back in one piece, I am ready to go for the big one.”

Team Owner Ricardo Juncos said “I am very pleased with the effort of the whole team this weekend. We were not able to test here before the race weekend so we went into the first session on a blank slate. The engineers worked extremely hard with Kyle (Kaiser) to develop the car before qualifying. They were able to gain a lot of knowledge in a short time, but we were not able to translate that into qualifying. Kyle (Kaiser) continues to impress the team with his determination and passion behind the wheel. He is focused and is working very hard even though he has not been able to get much time on track. Now we have the Indy 500 qualifying to prepare for and I know this group will do everything it takes to make sure we have a position among the 33 qualifiers.”