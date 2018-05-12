BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power has delivered Team Penske its 200th career win in the Verizon IndyCar Series, following an authoritative drive in Saturday’s fifth INDYCAR Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Power is the fourth winner in five races this season, joining Sebastien Bourdais, Josef Newgarden and Alexander…



