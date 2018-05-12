By Bruce Martin @BruceMartin_500 A lot of notes to round up ahead of today’s INDYCAR Grand Prix. — Here is the starting grid for today’s INDYCAR Grand Prix with Firestone tire designations. P No Name Tire 1 12 Will Power Alternate 2 6 Robert Wickens Alternate 3 18 Sebastien Bourdais Alternate 4 5 James Hinchcliffe Alternate…
INDYCAR Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Saturday at 2:45 p.m. – Starting grid with tire choice, paddock nuggets, and Indy Lights race two
category: TSO News
tags: INDYCAR Grand Prix