BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power drove his way to the pole for Saturday’s fifth INDYCAR Grand Prix of Indianapolis with a fast lap at 1:09.8182 in Friday’s Firestone “Fast Six.” It was Power’s third pole for this race. The previous two times Power won the pole, he went on to win the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.