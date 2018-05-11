BY BRUCE MARTIN @BruceMartin_500 INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar’s version of “Frantic Friday” continued with the second practice session for Saturday fifth INDYCAR Grand Prix of Indianapolis. And unlike the morning practice session where some cars and drivers took a methodical approach to speed, it was full bore from the drop of the green flag as all…
INDYCAR Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Friday at 1:30 p.m. – Second practice results, and a Conor Daly update
