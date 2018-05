INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, May 11, 2018 – Four-time Olympic gold medalist and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings will serve as honorary starter for the INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 12 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Catchings played her entire 16-year career with the Fever, winning a WNBA championship and the WNBA Finals MVP Award in 2012 and the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.