Stefan Wilson Announces Intelisys and Partners as Co-Primary Partners for the 102nd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (May 9, 2018) – Stefan Wilson announced today that Intelisys, a ScanSource company, and the leading technology services distributor of telecommunications, network and cloud services in the U.S., will be the co-primary sponsor of the No. 25 Driven2SaveLives Andretti Autosport Honda for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, along with partners Onward Communications, ROI Communications and Global Communication Networks.

Twenty-eight-year-old Wilson will attempt to qualify for the world’s largest one-day sporting event for the second time in his career. His title sponsor is the Indiana Donor Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the 115,000 people in the U.S. who are waiting for lifesaving organ donation. Via their campaign, #Driven2SaveLives, Indiana Donor Network and Stefan Wilson hope to encourage more people to make the decision to give the gift of life by registering as organ and tissue donors. It is a cause close to the Indy racer’s heart: Wilson’s older brother Justin succumbed to injuries from a race in 2015, and his decision to be a registered donor saved five lives. Intelisys and its partners are thrilled to support these efforts.

“Stefan’s persistence, talent and authenticity represent what Intelisys and our partner community stand for,” said Rick Sheldon, Co-Founder of Intelisys. “Ultra competitive, innovative and courageous, Stefan does it all with a confidence that is built for the long run. He exemplifies the heart of our sales partners, the people who drive our business forward every day. I’m blessed to be part of an industry that exhibits openness and generosity as a matter of course. Together with our partner sponsors, we consider it a privilege to support a cause as honorable as the No. 25 Driven2SaveLives Honda.”

Founded in 1994, Intelisys delivers an extensive range of best of breed technology solutions to global business customers through a network of independent technology advisors, as part of a two-tier distribution model. The company has joined forces with three of its top-performing Sales Partners — Onward Communications, ROI Communications and Global Communication Networks — to highlight the technology services channel as the best way to develop, plan and implement leading IT and cloud strategies, all while supporting the incredible efforts of Driven2SaveLives.

“It’s a tremendous honor to represent the Intelisys community at the Indianapolis 500,” said Wilson. “There are many synergies between what I do and what Intelisys and its partners do, which is what makes thispartnership so meaningful. Racing, like the technology services channel, is a very competitive environment that attracts high performers. I just really want to represent Intelisys as well as I can and have a great run on the track.”

Racing is heavily driven by technology, and it is ultimately advancements in technology that enable its success and growth. For over two decades, Intelisys has striven to deliver technology solutions to businesses that drive business growth not just for the customer, but for the channel as a whole. Intelisys and its co-sponsors are proud to be affiliated with Stefan Wilson and Andretti Autosport.

“As businesses the world over increasingly embrace the channel as their source for technology services, our sales partners strive to be positioned as a first resource,” commented Jay Bradley, President of Intelisys. “We are proud to support and participate in this opportunity to raise awareness around their brands, as well as raise awareness and support for organ donation. And we wish Stefan Wilson the best of luck on the track.”

Wilson’s No. 25 Driven2SaveLives Honda race car will be revealed on May 14 at 2 p.m. ET at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Briton will take to the 2.5-mile superspeedway for the first time on May 15 for a refresher course, followed by three days of practice before qualifying weekend on May 19-20. The 500-mile, 200-lap race will be held on Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2018.

Source: Team PR