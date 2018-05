MATHEUS LEIST (No. 4 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet): “Rookie orientation done, ready to race or test. It was good fun. The ABC car was looking good today. Tony (Kanaan, teammate) did a great setup yesterday, so the car was pretty neutral and fast. I went through all the phases pretty well. The first one…



