By Steve Wittich Good morning from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where 21 drivers are about to get their first taste of the UAK18 on the famed 2.5-mile Speedway, Ind. oval. The drivers and teams taking part in today’s open test are: Marco Andretti (Andretti Autosport), Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing), Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing),…



