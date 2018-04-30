A GREAT BIG WORLD HIGHLIGHTS POWERFUL MUSIC LINEUP FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 2

AT THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

DETROIT, Mich. (April 30, 2018) – Grammy award-winning pop music duo A Great Big World will highlight a power-packed day on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage on Saturday, June 2 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Ian Axel and Chad King of A Great Big World will bring their unique pop sound to the stage on June 2 at approximately 6 pm – shortly after the completion of the first Verizon IndyCar Series Chevrolet Dual in Detroit race of the Grand Prix weekend. All Saturday Grand Prix ticket holders are welcome to attend the concert on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage – located in the Meijer Fan Zone – at no additional cost.

A Great Big World first hit the scene in 2011 with the single “This Is The New Year,” which was used on popular television outlets including The Amazing Race, ESPN, One Tree Hill and Good Morning America. The duo’s first album – Is There Anybody Out There? – released in 2014, reached No. 3 in the US Billboard 200 and included the songs “This Is The New Year,” “Already Home” and “Rockstar.” The group’s single “Say Something” was a No. 1 hit across the U.S. The version of the song recorded with Christina Aguilera also topped the iTunes charts before winning the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. A Great Big World also released When the Morning Comes in November of 2015 and it featured the hit songs “Hold Each Other” featuring FUTURISTIC, “Oasis” and “Won’t Stop Running.”

“We are excited to bring A Great Big World to the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Stage on Saturday evening as part of the world-class entertainment the Grand Prix brings to our fans,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “A Great Big World will put on an awesome show in the Meijer Fan Zone to complete an exciting Saturday on and off the track at the Grand Prix.”

In addition to A Great Big World, rising rock star Tom Walker will also be featured on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage on Saturday, June 2. With his soulful rock sound, Walker released his first EP Blessings in May, 2017. He has produced a number of successful singles in the past year, including “Just You and I” – which he performed on NBC’s Today show – “Fly Away with Me,” “Play Dead,” “Blessings” and his latest release “Leave a Light On,” which reached the top 10 on the charts in France, Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Italy.

Joining A Great Big World and Tom Walker on Saturday’s entertainment lineup at the Grand Prix is Crashing Cairo – a four-piece anthemic rock band from Detroit – and Weekend Adventure, the popular 90s local cover band.

The diverse entertainment lineup will add to a busy Saturday at the Grand Prix with all four racing series competing on the track. Along with the Verizon IndyCar Series, the exotic machines of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will take part in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will race in the 3-Dimensional Services Muscle Car Challenge and the high-flying trucks of the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will compete in their first race of the weekend.

96-3 WDVD, entertainment partners for the 2018 Chevrolet Grand Prix presented by Lear, made the announcement live on their airwaves this morning that A Great Big World and Tom Walker will join the Grand Prix lineup. WDVD will also host Grand Prix ticket giveaways throughout the week while registering winners for a VIP prize package, including the opportunity to meet A Great Big World and Tom Walker backstage on Belle Isle before the duo takes the stage.

“96-3 WDVD is thrilled to present two of the most exciting rising stars in pop music right now at the world-famous Chevy Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear in A Great Big World and Tom Walker,” said Robby Bridges, Director of FM Programming for Cumulus Detroit. “This is gonna be a fun Saturday at the Grand Prix and we’re confident the concertgoers are in for some special performances!

With A Great Big World on Saturday, June 2 and country music star David Nail performing on Sunday, June 3, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will feature a unique blend of music for fans to enjoy on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage. For a complete listing of all of the entertainment at the Grand Prix and a detailed weekend schedule, visitwww.DetroitGP.com closer to race weekend.

Tickets for the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.DetroitGP.com or call 866-464-7749 (PRIX).