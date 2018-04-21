Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying

Click HERE to view and download the official qualifying results of the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Qualifying Saturday for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.3-mile Barber Motorsports Park, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:07.4413 (122.773 mph)

2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:07.4541 (122.750)

3. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:07.5337 (122.605)

4. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:07.7807 (122.159)

5. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:07.9472 (121.859)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:08.0303 (121.710)

7. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:07.6027 (122.480)

8. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:07.7488 (122.216)

9. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:07.8409 (122.050)

10. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 1:07.8455 (122.042)

11. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:07.9894 (121.784)

12. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:08.4386 (120.984)

13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:08.0235 (121.723)

14. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:08.5494 (120.789)

15. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:08.1038 (121.579)

16. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 1:08.5531 (120.782)

17. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:08.1184 (121.553)

18. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:08.5676 (120.757)

19. (20) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 1:08.3997 (121.053)

20. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 1:08.9763 (120.041)

21. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:08.5516 (120.785)

22. (32) Rene Binder, Chevrolet, 1:09.5404 (119.067)

23. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:11.2015 (116.290)