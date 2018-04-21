By Tony DiZinno Here’s your quick and dirty Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying report, so excuse any typos from Barber Motorsports Park. Qualifying temperatures are 76 ambient and 116 track per Firestone Racing. These are hotter temperatures than at any other IndyCar on-track session this weekend. In Segment 1, Group 1, Max Chilton,…
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama – Barber Motorsports Park – Saturday 4:10pm – Quick and fast qualifying report
category: TSO News
tags: Barber Motorsports Park, Chevrolet, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, INDYCAR, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Verizon IndyCar Series, Will Power