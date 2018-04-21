By Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying is underway from Barber Motorsports Park for what promises to be an important session. Meanwhile, here are other notes from the paddock as well as a recap of today’s Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires sessions. — King’s car fixed for qualifying After…
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama – Barber Motorsports Park – Saturday 3pm – Pre-qualifying IndyCar notes, MRTI Saturday recaps
category: TSO News
tags: Alexander Rossi, Barber Motorsports Park, Drew Feustel, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, James Hinchcliffe, Josef Newgarden, Juan Piedrahita, Max Chilton, Mazda Road To Indy, Tony Kanaan, Verizon IndyCar Series