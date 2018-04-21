LEEDS, Ala. ( April 21, 2018 ) – Qualifying Notes

After today’s qualification session, Ed Carpenter Racing has shifted their focus to tomorrow’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Changing track conditions presented a challenge for both of the Fuzzy’s Vodka drivers in qualifying and despite speed shown throughout the weekend, Spencer Pigot and Jordan King were not able to advance to Round 2. Pigot will start 17th in tomorrow afternoon’s 90-lap race while King will roll off one row behind in 19th.

Just after setting the 8th-fastest lap of Practice 3 this morning, King went off course entering Turn 2. The car sped through the gravel and made moderate contact with the wall, damaging the front wing and suspension on the left front corner of the car. The No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka crew worked to complete repairs and King’s car was ready for the 3:05 p.m. CT qualifying session.

The 90-lap Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network, beginning at 3 p.m. ET . on Sunday, April 22 .

JORDAN KING, No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, Qualified 19th: “I feel like we had the potential to be in the Top 10 and challenge to get through to the Fast 6. It’s a bit annoying in that sense, but the circuit changed a lot so the car was quite a bit different. It was difficult to get the lap time out of the car this afternoon, when this morning we seemed to show good promise. I am quite disappointed for obvious reasons, but it’s just one of those things!