Two practice sessions at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, were completed Friday. Tomorrow will host one more practice session before the field of 23 compete for the pole position in qualifying.

CNBC will broadcast the qualifying session live, beginning at 4 p.m. ET with an encore presentation available on NBC Sports Network at 6:30 p.m.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 KERAUNO / MILITARYTOMOTORSPORTS.COM HONDA

Finished the day fifth overall with a best lap time of 01:07.8326

“This morning was definitely a struggle for all of us. I think the 27 car was the most outside of the window, but we made a lot of improvements over lunch. We have something to be positive about going into this evening and looking forward to tomorrow. I think we need to take one or two steps in a similar direction, but if we can do that I think the Kerauno car will be good enough for the Firestone Fast Six.”

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 28 DHL HONDA

Finished the day seventh overall with a best lap time of 1:07.8829

“I think we made steady progress through the day. We started out with the rear of the car way too exposed, too loose through most corners. We needed to bring it more into the window, which I think we did in the final session – considering we didn’t get a full run on new red tires due to a red flag. I think the DHL car has some good pace in it, so hopefully we can make the next step tomorrow.”

MARCO ANDRETTI, No. 98 KERAUNO / CURB HONDA

Finished the day ninth overall with a best lap time of 1:08.1040

“The Kerauno car was decent today and coming out of Friday in the top 10 is a good place to start the weekend. We have a few things we want to work on overnight that I think will help the car be even better, and that’s what we’re going to focus on. Hoping to make it into the Firestone Fast Six tomorrow and challenge for the pole.”

ZACH VEACH, No. 26 GROUP ONE THOUSAND ONE HONDA

Finished the day 16th overall with a best lap time 1:08.4216

“So far, it’s just been really nice to have experience at this track, which makes it a little easier coming in. We’ve been trying a lot of things today and I think we were a little stronger in the morning than this afternoon. We have a bit to go back and look at but compared to where I was here last year – it’s night and day difference. I’m just happy to have the opportunity that we do, and we’re going to keep pushing forward.”