By Tony DiZinno and Steve Wittich The first of three busy days at Barber Motorsports Park is in the books. Today featured the combination of picture perfect weather, quintessential Southern hospitality in Birmingham and a busy, but never overly chaotic, schedule among the Verizon IndyCar Series, Mazda Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires and…
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama – Barber Motorsports Park – Friday – Close
category: TSO News
tags: Barber Motorsports Park, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, INDYCAR, Josef Newgarden, Max Chilton, Sebastien Bourdais, Simon Pagenaud, Spencer Pigot, Verizon IndyCar Series, Zach Veach